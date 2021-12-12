Students assault teacher with dustbin, netizens demand action - WATCH viral video



In a shocking turn of events, a video on social media has gone viral where a group of students were seen allegedly misbehaving and assaulting their teacher during school hours in Davanagere in Karnataka. The video was taken at High School Nallur in Channagiri taluk.

In the video, a few students can be seen assaulting their Hindi teacher as he tries to enter the classroom. Students were seen misbehaving with the teacher and assaulting him with a dustbin that was later put in the teacher's head. Reportedly, the teacher was lecturing students found having pan masala, cigarette, gutka, and drinks.

Take a look at the video:

Student of Nallur Govt school put Dustbin on Hindi teacher's head while he was lecturing , Students also attempt to assault with dustbin , few group of students found having pan masala , cigarette, gutka , and drinks . pic.twitter.com/w68txYOxvk — Mohammed Razzack (@actrazz__626) December 11, 2021

After watching the video, netizens have demanded strict action against the students and the school authority.

BC Nagesh, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education has taken cognisance of the incident and has ordered a direct probe into the matter.

Karnataka: "Assault on teacher by students at a school in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district cannot be tolerated. Education Dept & police probing the matter. Instructed to take appropriate action. We'll always be with teachers," BC Nagesh, Primary & Sec Education Min tweets pic.twitter.com/CLHr7XNUi1 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Addressing the issue, the minister took to Twitter and said, "Assault on a teacher by students at a school in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district cannot be tolerated. Education Department and police probing the matter. Instructed to take appropriate action. We will always be with teachers."