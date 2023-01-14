Students ask Tina Dabi ‘how many hours of study required to become IAS?’, her response goes viral

It is noteworthy that District Collector Tina Dabi held a workshop on career counselling for female students in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, as part of the pioneer Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) programme.

Girl students from several schools participated and interacted with the experts. Tina Dabi, District Collector said that struggle and dedication are necessary and important for every success and that’s why no student should be scared of struggle and try to give their 100 per cent, told to the girl students.

She further mentioned how today’s era is an era of competition. She suggested that every student should keep more than one option for their career and work hard.

She mentions that every subject is a great career option and every student should be serious about her career and work diligently in whatever field they want to make a future in.

(Also Read: KL Rahul to marry Athiya Shetty on January 23, says report; wedding details inside)

A student questions Dabi that “You are the youth icon of this country, what is your motivation?” to which she replies that the affection she receives from the public motivates her to work with full dedication.

Other girl students asked if IAS preparation can be done while preparing for class 12? How many hours of studies are required to become an IAS? How to prepare to become a commercial pilot?

Experts responded to the question asked by the female students and kept the workshop interactive and motivational for students.

In this workshop Trainee IAS Officer Avhad Nivriti Somnath, ADJ Sunil Vishnoi about opportunities for women in Airforce, Protection Officer Chandraveer Singh Bhati about CLAT and Judicial Service, Bhaniyana Tehsildar Sunil Vishnoi about RAS exam, Engineering AEN Rakesh Panwar, Dr Samta and Dr Prem Kanwar talked to girl students about NEET.

In the workshop, Rahul Vijaya Jain gave information about Career Guidance and National Career Service Job Portal.