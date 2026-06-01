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Students protest outside Ministry of Education amid NEET, CBSE controversies; demand Pradhan's resignation

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a demonstration demanding accountability for the recurring examination-related irregularities. Some of the protesters were later detained by the police.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

Students protest outside Ministry of Education amid NEET, CBSE controversies; demand Pradhan's resignation
Some of the protesters were later detained by the police (Photo: ANI).
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Protests erupted outside the Union Ministry of Education in Delhi on Monday (June 1) amid the outrage over rising controversies pertaining to national-level examinations, such as the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Students and opposition parties continue to criticise the central government's handling of several key exams. Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a demonstration demanding accountability for the recurring examination-related irregularities. Some of the protesters were later detained by the police.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, protesters said: "We were here protesting against the (paper) leak that has been happening. Why is the government not demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? We will not let this government play with our future." The protests come weeks after the NEET-UG exam 2026 was cancelled over a paper leak and has since been rescheduled for June 21.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports -- chaired by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh -- met on Monday to discuss issues related to NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam. Singh said panel members across party lines were unanimous in their approach to improving the examination system. "The fact is, on this issue, regardless of which party they belong to, all the members are unanimous in their stance, whether the matter concerns NEET or CBSE. We are not engaging in this discussion along party lines. We are focusing on how we can bring about improvements to this entire system," he told ANI.

Singh further claimed that due to Dharmendra Pradhan's "incompetence," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been compelled to take charge personally. "Due to Dharmendra Pradhan's incompetence, the prime minister himself has been compelled to take matters into his own hands. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should either tender his resignation or he should be dismissed. We are confident that since the Prime Minister himself has taken charge of this matter, it will be brought to a successful conclusion in every respect," he said.

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row has sparked nationwide concern, with students and political leaders questioning the integrity of the examination process and demanding reforms in the functioning of the NTA. As part of its probe into the paper leak, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a number of arrests. CBI director Praveen Sood and NTA director-general Abhishek Singh on Friday attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances held to review updates on the investigation.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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