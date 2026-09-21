FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Vladimir Putin's party United Russia wins 350 out of 450 seats in parliamentary elections

Vladimir Putin's party United Russia wins 350 out of 450 seats in elections

Jamui Harassment Case: 3 minors arrested, 32 social media accounts flagged as video sparks political row

Jamui Harassment Case: 3 minors arrested, 32 social media accounts flagged

Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final: India vs Sri Lanka gold medal match preview, squads and key battles

Asian Games Women's Cricket Final: India vs Sri Lanka gold medal match preview

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Student vs Faculty at IIT Bombay: Faculty members march in support of Prof Doolla amid Sahil Wakode case

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum backs Professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid protests over Sahil Wakode's death, clarifying that he was not suspended.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

Student vs Faculty at IIT Bombay: Faculty members march in support of Prof Doolla amid Sahil Wakode case
Student vs Faculty at IIT Bombay: Prof Doolla backed by Faculty Forum amid Sahil Wakode case (Source: IANS)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid protests over the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, the IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum has backed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been removed as dean (administrative affairs). The forum clarified that Doolla has not been suspended but temporarily relieved of his administrative duties to facilitate an independent and unbiased investigation and continues as a faculty member.

Student vs Faculty over Prof Doolla

Faculty Forum president Prof Rajkumar S Pant said Doolla remains a faculty member “in good standing” and rejected what the forum described as false or misleading reports about his status.  "We would like to clarify that contrary to several media reports, Prof Suryanarayana Doolla has not been suspended from his service at IIT Bombay and continues to be a member of the institute's faculty in good standing," said Pant. He added that Doolla had contributed to student-welfare initiatives during his tenure as dean. The Faculty Forum also announced a campus march in support of Doolla. 

On the other hand, the student's death has triggered campus students who have been raising allegations of academic pressure, caste discrimination and institutional harassment. Wakode's father, Ravindra Wakode, has alleged that his son had faced caste-based mocking and harassment from a professor and the institute administration. He claimed that his son had spoken about being repeatedly mocked and targeted on caste lines.

Prof Doolla named in FIR

Meanwhile, Doolla has been named in an FIR filed following Wakode's family's complaint. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Crime Branch is investigating. Sahil Wakode, 22, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and reportedly using ChatGPT to seek answers. Doolla was the invigilator during the examination and reported the alleged malpractice to higher authorities. 

IIT Bombay later apologised for its earlier statement linking Sahil Wakode’s alleged use of ChatGPT during an exam to his death, saying the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. 

Meanwhile, students have demanded an independent inquiry and action against Doolla. They also sought reforms in academic and student-welfare systems, including better counselling and mental-health support, and changes to the disciplinary process and greater student representation have also been demanded. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vladimir Putin's party United Russia wins 350 out of 450 seats in parliamentary elections
Vladimir Putin's party United Russia wins 350 out of 450 seats in elections
'He is Sachin Tendulkar of bowling': How MS Dhoni's iconic 2012 praise paved the way for Zaheer Khan's CSK era
‘Sachin Tendulkar of bowling’: MS Dhoni’s 2012 praise shaped Zaheer’s CSK era
Jamui Harassment Case: 3 minors arrested, 32 social media accounts flagged as video sparks political row
Jamui Harassment Case: 3 minors arrested, 32 social media accounts flagged
Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Final: India vs Sri Lanka gold medal match preview, squads and key battles
Asian Games Women's Cricket Final: India vs Sri Lanka gold medal match preview
Daksh Miglani: Build the Rubric Before Building the Agent Loop
Daksh Miglani: Build the Rubric Before Building the Agent Loop
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement