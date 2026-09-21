Student vs Faculty at IIT Bombay: Faculty members march in support of Prof Doolla amid Sahil Wakode case

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum backs Professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid protests over Sahil Wakode's death, clarifying that he was not suspended.

Amid protests over the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, the IIT-Bombay Faculty Forum has backed Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been removed as dean (administrative affairs). The forum clarified that Doolla has not been suspended but temporarily relieved of his administrative duties to facilitate an independent and unbiased investigation and continues as a faculty member.

Student vs Faculty over Prof Doolla

Faculty Forum president Prof Rajkumar S Pant said Doolla remains a faculty member “in good standing” and rejected what the forum described as false or misleading reports about his status. "We would like to clarify that contrary to several media reports, Prof Suryanarayana Doolla has not been suspended from his service at IIT Bombay and continues to be a member of the institute's faculty in good standing," said Pant. He added that Doolla had contributed to student-welfare initiatives during his tenure as dean. The Faculty Forum also announced a campus march in support of Doolla.

On the other hand, the student's death has triggered campus students who have been raising allegations of academic pressure, caste discrimination and institutional harassment. Wakode's father, Ravindra Wakode, has alleged that his son had faced caste-based mocking and harassment from a professor and the institute administration. He claimed that his son had spoken about being repeatedly mocked and targeted on caste lines.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum members marched on campus in support of the accused professor in the student suicide case



(Source: IIT Bombay Faculty Forum) pic.twitter.com/cRz2ThW6dG — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2026

Prof Doolla named in FIR

Meanwhile, Doolla has been named in an FIR filed following Wakode's family's complaint. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Crime Branch is investigating. Sahil Wakode, 22, was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination and reportedly using ChatGPT to seek answers. Doolla was the invigilator during the examination and reported the alleged malpractice to higher authorities.

IIT Bombay later apologised for its earlier statement linking Sahil Wakode’s alleged use of ChatGPT during an exam to his death, saying the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Meanwhile, students have demanded an independent inquiry and action against Doolla. They also sought reforms in academic and student-welfare systems, including better counselling and mental-health support, and changes to the disciplinary process and greater student representation have also been demanded.