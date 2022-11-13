Punjab: College students clash over Eng vs Pak T20 world cup final, several injured

Photo: PTI (Representative image)

The grand finale of ICC T20 World Cup took place today (November 13) between England and Pakistan. While the entire country was glued to their TV, Students from Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar broke into a fight in their college in Moga Punjab.

The fight turned so severe that many students were injured due to stone pelting. Around 60-70 students were watching the England vs Pakistan match in their college hostel.

It is during the match that the students had a heated argument. The local police reached the spot and the statements of the students are being recorded. The matter is also being investigated. There are 900-1000 students in this college out of which about 500 students are from Jammu and Kashmir.

Primary investigation suggests that the fight was instigated when one section started chanting slogans against Pakistan triggering the other section, as per Tribune reports. Reportedly, Kashmiri students were supporting Pakistan, while another group of students belonging to Bihar and other states allegedly raised slogans against Pakistan, which resulted in the clash.

ICC T20 World Cup England defeated Pakistan

The England vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 finals took place at Melbourne Cricket Ground. England came out victorious in the match by five wickets. Batting first, Pakistan gave England a target of 138 runs. Ben Stokes played brilliant innings of 52 runs from England, with 5 fours and one six while facing 49 runs in this match.