Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case by High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who remain jailed in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur also denied bail to seven other accused, including United Against Hate (UAH) founder Khalid Saifi, student activist Gulfisha Fatima Athar Khan, Mohd Saleem, Shifa ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, and Shadaab Ahmed. "All the appeals are dismissed," the High Court said while declaring the verdict. In the same case, Tasleem Ahmad was also denied bail by a coordinate bench of the court. The HC had reserved verdict on the bail pleas of the accused on July 9.

When and how did the Delhi riots erupt?

Violence erupted in the northeastern region of Delhi on February 23, 2020 after clashes between Hindus and Muslims over the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The riots left 53 people dead and hundreds others injured. Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Umar Khalid, and Khalid Saifi -- who have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) -- had approached the Delhi High Court after being denied bail by a lower court.