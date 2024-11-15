Ludhiana, Punjab, India, November 13, 2024: On a crisp July evening in the Himalayas, two strangers met on a light trek, unaware that this encounter would change their lives and potentially the health of thousands.

Paras, an actor & influencer-turned-entrepreneur with expertise in skincare, and Ankur, a data-driven expert with sharp e-commerce insights, combined their unique strengths to create a brand that resonates with health-conscious consumers across the nation.

"The Indian market was ready for a brand that didn't rely on celebrities and simply made good products without marketing frills," Paras recalls. "We decided to merge Paras's social media influence and skincare expertise with my experience in nutrition products," Ankur adds.

On July 1, 2022, Studd Muffyn Life was born. From selling their first nutraceutical range within minutes of launching to achieving a staggering 300 crores turnover in just three years, their journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Berberine Breakthrough

Among Studd Muffyn Life's impressive range of products, their Berberine tablets stand out as a testament to their commitment to natural, effective health solutions. Berberine, a natural alkaloid found in plants like berberry and Oregon grape, has been a staple in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine for centuries.

"We wanted to offer a product that could genuinely improve people's metabolic health," explains Paras, now known as the 'Pyrite man of India' for his crystal-infused products. "Our Berberine tablets are the result of extensive research and a deep understanding of natural wellness."

Each Studd Muffyn Berberine tablet is a powerhouse of health benefits:

1. Berberine HCL (500mg): The star ingredient, known for regulating blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity.

2. Gymnema Sylvestre Extract (200mg): A herb that helps reduce sugar cravings and supports healthy glucose metabolism.

3. Fenugreek Seed Extract (60mg): Known for its ability to lower cholesterol and aid digestion.

4. Banana Leaf Extract: A unique addition that complements the metabolic benefits of the other ingredients.

A Natural Solution for Modern Health Challenges

In today's world of processed foods and sedentary lifestyles, metabolic health issues are on the rise. Studd Muffyn Life's Berberine tablets offer a natural solution to these modern challenges.

"We've seen incredible results from our customers," Ankur, the CFO and co-founder, shares enthusiastically. "People report improved energy levels and weight loss. It's not just a product; it's a lifestyle change."



From its humble beginnings with just 16 team members to now employing over 600 people, the brand's growth mirrors the effectiveness of its products. At a valuation exceeding 2500 crores, Paras and Ankur remain grounded, focusing on their mission to improve lives through natural wellness.

Studd Muffyn Life continues to innovate and expand with its flagship product— the Berberine tablets. For anyone looking to improve their metabolic health naturally, the brand's Berberine offers a promising path forward – a testament to the power of chance encounters, perseverance, and nature's remedies.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)