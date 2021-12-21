Headlines

Stuck in Nepal, Chinese Nationals in Kathmandu protest outside Chinese embassy

The Chinese nationals are stuck in the country since February 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Dec 21, 2021, 06:27 PM IST

Around 20 Chinese Nationals stuck in Nepal staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu last week calling for early repatriation to the home country. The Chinese nationals are stuck in the country since February 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. China had back then imposed unilateral restrictions on air travel from other countries which have not been lifted so far.  

The lack of guidelines on air travel to China has multiplied the problems faced by the Chinese citizens. The problems have been compounded for these Chinese nationals given they don't have any employment avenue. Reports suggest around 2000 Chinese nationals are stuck in the Himalayan country.

The trend is seen globally for Chinese nationals. Contrast this with neighbouring India which launched the largest mission to repatriate Indian nationals -- the Vande Bharat Mission -- to bring back its nationals due to covid crisis and resultant cancellation of air travel. As on 31.10.2021, more than 2,17,000 flights have been operated under Vande Bharat Mission and over 1.83 crore passengers have been facilitated.

It is interesting to know that China has been sending its planes around the globe to export countless PPE kits, medicines and experts but not many attempts were seen to ferry home its own citizens. A PLA aircraft had visited Nepal to deliver medical supplies but failed to carry back the now-stranded Chinese citizens back to China. Similar stand true for neighbouring Pakistan, which relied on the largesse of other more developed countries to bring back some of their citizens.

