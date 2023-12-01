Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

From 83,002 fires in 2020, the count in Punjab dropped to 71,304 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, and further to 36,663 in 2023. In comparison to 2022, there was a 27 per cent reduction in farm fires in 2023.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has declined by 27 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, as against last year, the Union Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

The reduction was even higher, standing at 49 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively, when compared to 2021 and 2020. In 2020, the farm fire count in Haryana was 4,202 which increased to 6,987 in 2021, then reduced to 3,661 in 2022, and further decreased to 2,303 in 2023.

This marks a 37 per cent reduction in 2023 compared to 2022, with reductions of 67 per cent compared to 2021 and 45 per cent compared to 2020. The ministry said four districts in Punjab saw over 50 per cent fewer fires in 2023 compared to 2022. Five districts showed improvements ranging from 27 per cent to 50 per cent.

Three districts in Haryana recorded more than 50 per cent fewer fires in 2023 than 2022. Five districts saw improvements of up to 37 per cent, while five others had increased fire counts in 2023. The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fires exceeded 2000 counts, down from 16 in 2020, 14 in 2021, and 10 in 2022.

Haryana witnessed three days in 2023 where farm fires exceeded 100 counts, down from 16 in 2020, 32 in 2021, and 15 in 2022.