Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

Headlines

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Video of trapped workers inside Silkyara tunnel surfaces, watch here

Animal, Sam Bahadur release live updates: Netizens say there will be debates on few scenes in Ranbir Kapoor's film

Cleared IIT-JEE at 13, started job at 24, where is this Indian genius now and what is he doing?

Viral video: Couple marries in moving train, social media reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

Viral video: Couple marries in moving train, social media reacts

Meet man who resigned as CEO after airline company filed for insolvency

Tallest WWE wrestlers of all time 

Youngest captains in IPL history 

9 motivational quotes by Ranbir Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeIndia

India

Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

From 83,002 fires in 2020, the count in Punjab dropped to 71,304 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, and further to 36,663 in 2023. In comparison to 2022, there was a 27 per cent reduction in farm fires in 2023.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has declined by 27 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, as against last year, the Union Environment Ministry said on Thursday.  

From 83,002 fires in 2020, the count in Punjab dropped to 71,304 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, and further to 36,663 in 2023.  In comparison to 2022, there was a 27 per cent reduction in farm fires in 2023. 

The reduction was even higher, standing at 49 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively, when compared to 2021 and 2020. In 2020, the farm fire count in Haryana was 4,202 which increased to 6,987 in 2021, then reduced to 3,661 in 2022, and further decreased to 2,303 in 2023.

This marks a 37 per cent reduction in 2023 compared to 2022, with reductions of 67 per cent compared to 2021 and 45 per cent compared to 2020. The ministry said four districts in Punjab saw over 50 per cent fewer fires in 2023 compared to 2022. Five districts showed improvements ranging from 27 per cent to 50 per cent.

Three districts in Haryana recorded more than 50 per cent fewer fires in 2023 than 2022. Five districts saw improvements of up to 37 per cent, while five others had increased fire counts in 2023. The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fires exceeded 2000 counts, down from 16 in 2020, 14 in 2021, and 10 in 2022.

Haryana witnessed three days in 2023 where farm fires exceeded 100 counts, down from 16 in 2020, 32 in 2021, and 15 in 2022.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Career khatam': Fans react as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane dropped for Test series against South Africa

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam poses with Lamborghini supercar, netizens call it ‘Tarzan’

Meet man who started with Rs 10000, now runs Rs 33,374 crore market cap company, his net worth is...

12th Fail continues to impress audiences, Vikrant Massey-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE