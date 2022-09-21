Air pollution: Centre tells states to chalk out plan and aware farmers to curb stubble burning

Stubble burning (file photo)

The season of harvesting is just around the corner. Before this, the Centre has asked the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to strive for achieving zero stubble burning. It has also promised all help to achieve the “noble mission".

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has urged the states to take all action in a holistic manner targeting zero stubble burning during the current season.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana after the harvest is one of the major reasons for an alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November every year.

According to a release by the Ministry of Agriculture, last year pusa decomposer was applied in around 5.7 lakh hectare area which is equivalent to about 3.5 million tonnes of paddy straw managed. During the current year, it has been targeted to cover 7.15 lakh hectares under pusa decomposer.

Tomar reviewed the preparedness of states for the management of paddy stubble burning and said that the concerned states must effectively utilize Rs 600 crore made available to them this fiscal to achieve the desired goals.

Tomar further said that the states need to ensure effective utilization of 2.07 lakh machines already supplied during the last four years.

He took a high-level review meeting with the officials of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments, officers of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), on the actions taken/proposed to be taken by the states for management of stubble burring during this year.

Earlier, Delhi and Punjab governments, both led by the Aam Aadmi Party, have joined hands to curb stubble burning this year in the upcoming harvest season. Under the plan, pusa bio decomposer will be sprayed on stubble following which the crop residue gets mixed in the soil, hence the farmers will not need to burn the crop residue.

The Punjab government has prepared an elaborate plan involving a massive awareness drive, distribution of thousands of crop residue management machines and engaging students and religious places to fight paddy stubble burning during the upcoming harvest season.