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Tremors felt in Kashmir, Delhi-NCR as magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

The epicenter of the quake was in Afghanistan and it occurred at a depht of 215 kilometers at around 7:05 pm (Indian standard time), according to information from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

Tremors felt in Kashmir, Delhi-NCR as magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Afghanistan
The quake hit shortly after 7 pm on Saturday.
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An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Saturday (June 27), with strong tremors reported in Jammu and Kashmir and several other states, including Delhi and the broader national region (NCR). The epicenter of the quake was in Afghanistan and it occurred at a depht of 215 kilometers at around 7:05 pm (Indian standard time), according to information from the National Center for Seismology (NCS). No reports of any loss of life or damage to property have surfaced so far.

 

 

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