Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Sending a strong signal to the US President Donald Trump, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's scheduled visit to Washington to announce deals for the procurement of weapons and aircraft has been cancelled. It is considered to be the Indian response to the 50% US tariff.

In what may be called the first sign of discontent and disappointment after Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff, taking it to 50%, India has put on hold its procurement of weapons and aircraft from the US. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Washington in the coming weeks for an announcement on some of the purchases, but that trip has been cancelled. According to Reuters, though written instructions to put the purchases on hold have not been given, the process has been stopped. New Delhi still has the option to quickly reverse course and place the purchase order formally, but there is "no forward movement, at least for now."

Will India not buy these weapons from US?

Earlier, India had shown interest in buying the Stryker combat vehicles made by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, but it has put the procurement process on hold. Narendra Modi and Donald Trump announced the possibility of purchase and joint production of these systems in February when the Indian prime minister visited the White House.

Is India upset over 50% US tariffs?

Many among the South Block mandarins feel that India has been targeted unfairly and singled out wrongly for buying crude oil and military hardware from Russia. Though the EU members and NATO allies of the US have been on a buying spree of Russian gas, Donald Trump has been kind to them. Washington also came under scrutiny after MEA said that the US had been buying uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertiliser and chemicals from Russia. The country that is doing business with Russia cannot punish others for doing the same.

Can India snap defence ties with Russia?

The Trump administration is upset over the fact that Russia remains the biggest arms supplier to India, though the sales have come down considerably in the recent past. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India has decreased its dependence on Russia and shifted to Western powers like France, Israel, and the U.S. However, the US wants more purchase orders from India. Moscow has pitched to sell two more pieces of the air defence system S-400, but India does not need new systems now. However, India cannot snap its defence ties, which have been in place for decades.