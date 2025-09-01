Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Afghanistan, tremors reported in Delhi NCR

The quake's epicenter was in a mountainous area about 42 kms from Jalalabad, a city of nearly 3 lakh people. According to media reports, tremors were felt across parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, including in the Delhi-NCR area. No reports of casualties have surfaced so far.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 02:08 AM IST

A strong earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan early on Monday.
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southeastern region of Afghanistan, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The Germany agency said the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The quake's epicenter was in a mountainous area about 42 kms from Jalalabad, a city of nearly 3 lakh people. According to media reports, tremors were felt across parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, including in the Delhi-NCR area. No reports of casualties or injuries have surfaced so far.

Many people took to social media to share their experiences. "Felt the tremors just now in Delhi-NCR. Lasted a few seconds but quite noticeable," one user wrote on X. Some people shared videos showing objects in their apartments shaking during the quake.

Why is Afghanistan prone to earthquakes?

Afghanistan has a history of witnessing powerful earthquakes, with the Hindu Kush Mountain Range being a geologically-sensitive area where quakes happen every year. Just last month, several earthquakes with magnitude above of 4.0 on the Richter Scale had struck the Asian country. In late-2023, Afghanistan saw a particularly devastating earthquake which struck about 40 kms northwest of Herat city. It reportedly claimed the lives of more than 1,480 people and injured over 2,100.

Have there been other major earthquakes recently?

Several major earthquakes have been reported around the world in recent weeks. Last month, a quake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck the east of the Kuril Islands in Russia. Its depth was 10 kms, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). On July 30, an extremely powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake had hit the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, forcing authorities to issue tsunami warnings in parts of the country.

