'Strong, courageous, determined': PM Modi greets soldiers on Army Day 2021

On the occasion of Army Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted soldiers and hailed the Indian Army, saying it is strong, brave and resolute.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Modi said that soldiers have made India proud as he wished them.

Heartiest congratulations to the mighty soldiers of the country and their families on Army Day who are defending mother India. Our army is strong, courageous and determined, which has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen," the Prime Minister Tweeted in Hindi.

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

Every year, Army Day is celebrated at all Army Command headquarters in order to honour the soldiers of our country who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood.

The nation also pays tribute to the valour of the bravehearts on this day and thank them for their selfless service.

On this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief. Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as the reins of the armed force as first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Let us tell you that KM Cariappa was the first officer to be given the rank of Field Marshal. He had commanded the Indian Army in the Indo-Pak war in 1947. Cariappa retired in the year 1953 and died in 1993 at the age of 94.