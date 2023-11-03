Strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna, Lucknow, other North Indian cities, epicentre in Nepal

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in Nepal on Friday night, the National Center for Seismology said. The tremors were also felt in North India, including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, and Bihar.

Their were strong tremors felt but no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage was found. However, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km. This is the third time in a month that Nepal has experienced such strong quakes.

Meanwhile in Bihar which shares borders with Nepal, people found themselves out of their homes due to the strong tremors felt in the capital city Patna.