‘Stripped half naked, beaten by mob of men’: Army jawan’s wife molested in Tamil Nadu, police refutes claims

Army jawan Prabhakaran reciting the ordeal on camera (Photo - Twitter)

A jawan of the Indian Army was recently seen pleading with folded hands on social media, demanding action by the administration against the alleged molestation of his wife in Tamil Nadu, with the details of the incident being horrific and traumatic.

According to the complaint made by the army jawan’s wife, she was stripped half-naked, molested, and beaten up by a mob of around 120 men. The Army jawan said that his wife was brutally molested in Thiruvannamalai, pleading for action.

The video on social media is posted on the official Twitter handle of retired Army officer Lt Col N Thiagrajan and features Army jawan Havildar Prabhakaran, who hails from Tamil Nadu and is currently posted in Kashmir.

The Kashmir army officer said in the video, “My wife runs a shop in a place on lease. She was beaten up by 120 men and the shop’s items were thrown out. I’ve sent a petition to SP and he has assured action. DGP sir, please help. They have attacked and threatened my family with knives. My wife was stripped half-naked and brutally beaten.”

Despite the gravity of the complaint made by the Army jawan and his wife, the Tamil Nadu police have probed the matter and said that the allegations have been “exaggerated”, while two people have been arrested by the authorities in the matter.

According to the police who investigated the report, a brawl broke out right inside the shop run by Prabhakaran’s family due to money matters, and people gathered in support of the person who was being beaten up by the owners of the shop.

The Army jawan’s wife and mother were inside the shop at the time of the altercation. They, however, were not molested or assaulted, the Tamil Nadu police said. Prabhakaran’s wife was also admitted to the hospital after the fight, but the police said that her injuries were not as serious as described in the report.

