Strictly enforce lockdown, take legal action against violators: Centre to states

The Centre on Monday directed states to strictly enforce the lockdown and take legal action against violators as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 415.

The directions were issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented that people are not taking the lockdown in the country seriously.

In a tweet, Modi appealed to the people to save their family members and themselves by strictly adhering to the directions being given by the State and Central Governments.

He requested the state governments to make people adhere to the lockdown.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to enforce the rules," he said.

There are several laws under which state governments can take action against those violating the lockdown measures.

The government on Sunday decided to suspend all metro and train services across the country as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. Metro rail services on all operational networks across the country will remain suspended till March 31, 2020.

All passenger train services on Indian Railways including premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway will be cancelled till March 31. The decision to suspend metro and rail services as well as other inter-state passenger transport was taken at a high-level meeting of Chief Secretaries of all the states by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister on Sunday.

State governments were also asked to issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Only the movement of personnel engaged in essential services and vehicles carrying essential items like food and milk are allowed to move during lockdown. Public transport has been suspended in most areas with only 25% DTC buses plying on Delhi roads to trasnport people who are exempted from the lockdown.

Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Nagaland have declared a statewide lockdown while similar curbs were announced in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Several states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttarakhand, have also imposed a partial or complete lockdown.

The number of positive coronavirus cases across India rose to 415 on Monday with seven deaths reported so far. With 89 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country.