'Strictest punishment for crimes against women': PM Modi's first reaction to Kolkata rape-murder

PM Modi said, “Cases of crime against women should be investigated and those responsible should be punished without delay.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed his distress over atrocities against women and batted for the speedy investigation of such crimes stating that the perpetrators should be awarded strict punishment at the earliest.

Amid the nationwide protests over the alleged rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata recently, PM Modi said that there is outrage in the country against the atrocities meted out to women and the country, the society and the State Governments will have to take this seriously.

"I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and state governments will have to take this seriously," the Prime Minister said.

"Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instill confidence in society," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. PM Modi emphasised that the punishment given to perpetrators of such atrocities must be extensively discussed to instill fear among the people committing this sin.

"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in news but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instil this fear," he said.

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community. In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the women's self-help groups which have now around 10 crore women working in different sectors. "When women become financially independent this changes society," he said.

Prime Minister said that maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks so that the government doesn't become a hindrance for working mothers.

"For working women, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We not only just respect women, we not only take decisions for her sensitively, we make decisions to ensure that the government does not become a hindrance in the requirements of the mother to make her child a quality citizen..." the Prime Minister said.

Remembering the sacrifices of those who fought for the nation decades back, PM Modi said that the nation is indebted and grateful to them."This is the day to salute those who have fought and sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence. We bow down to every brave heart and pay our respects with reverence," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged the nation to work towards a developed nation to be achieved by 2047. He said that 40 crore Indians showed strength and courage to drive away the British decades back.

"Before independence, 40 crore Indians showed courage, dedication and bravery and moved with one motto, and broke the shackles of colonial rule despite all adversaries. Their only goal was freedom. If 40 crore Indians could do this, then 140 CR Indians of my family can do wonders if they take one pledge then despite all challenges we can make a Viksit Bharat by 2047," PM Modi said.

"Now is the time to live for Viksit Bharat 2047 and we Indians are determined. We have to become Atmanirbhar in every field. It is the determination of the Indians that is driving my resolve. India can become a developed nation by 2047. There was a time when people had a do-or-die attitude and we got freedom and now we must have the strength to live for the nation and that can make a strong India," he added.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. The Prime Minister was pictured dressed in a white kurta and blue attire and a traditional multicolour safa.

This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone. The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

