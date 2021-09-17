Strict norms necessary to prevent misuse of Afghan territory for terrorism: PM Modi

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friaday said that SCO members must make strict norms to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against any country.

During the SCO-CSTO outreach summit, PM Modi said the world must ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against any country. Events unfolding in Afghanistan will have maximum impact on neighbouring countries like India, he said.

"We are already victims of terrorism. SCO member countries must establish strict norms based on zero tolerance for terror. This can be further used as a template for the global fight against terrorism, there should be a strict code on terror financing and cross-border terrorism," he said.

The Prime Minister said that instability in Afghanistan will incubate extremism and radicalism and other extremists groups may use violence to grab power.

He also said that the new regime in Afghanistan is not inclusive and has not come to power after negotiations. It does represent all sections of Afghan society, women and minorities.

"Questions are being raised over the acceptability of this new system in Afghanistan," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the global community must think and deliberate in detail before accepting and giving recognition to the new government in Afghanistan.

He emphasised that United Nations must play a central role in this aspect and any decision should be based on global consensus.

He said a large number of weapons are still left in Afghanistan which poses a constant threat to the region and the world.

PM Modi also said that India will support any regional and global effort to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans.

He said India is willing to support Afghans with humanitarian assistance, medicines and food provided there is unhindered access.

(With ANI inputs)