'Strict disciplinary action will be..': Congress warns party leaders from making remarks on internal matters

The party also asked its leaders at all levels to refrain from making public statements against party colleagues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

The Congress warned party officials in Rajasthan on Thursday not to make public pronouncements about "internal affairs and against other leaders." Congress also warned of "strict disciplinary action" if any leader violated the party advisory.

The party also asked its leaders at all levels to refrain from making public statements against party colleagues. "It is suggested that the Congress leaders at all levels refrain from making public statements against other leaders or regarding internal Party problems," said AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in a statement.

"We are noticing statements of Congress leaders in Rajasthan regarding the party's internal matters and against other leaders," Venugopal said.

"Strict disciplinary action will be initiated under the provisions of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress if any violation of this advisory is made," the note further said.

The news comes amid a disagreement in the Rajasthan Congress between supporters of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Last week, over 90 MLAs threatened to leave over a likely plan to designate Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor in the next Congress president election.

However, earlier in the day, Gehlot announced that he would not run for President of the Congress and accepted moral responsibility for his state's political crisis.

After meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Gehlot informed reporters that he apologized to the Congress head for the events in Rajasthan, where MLAs supporting him skipped the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) conference and organized a parallel gathering, defying the party's central observers.

The CLP meeting was called to pass a resolution authorizing the Congress president to choose Gehlot's replacement.

The Congress observers, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, presented their report to Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, recommending disciplinary action against three party leaders, including two ministers close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

They did not, however, seek any action against Ashok Gehlot.

