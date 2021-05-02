Headlines

Strict COVID curbs to remain in force in Goa till May 10 - Check details

CM Pramod Sawant said the lockdown imposed in Goa will be lifted on May 3, however, COVID related restrictions will continue to be in force for a week

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 02, 2021, 06:45 PM IST

The Goa government on Sunday extended the lockdown-like curbs imposed in the state for one more week. The state government has said that Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed in Goa from 6 am on May 3 till 7 am on May 10.

Essential services, however, will continue to remain exempted during the lockdown period.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the lockdown imposed in Goa on April 29 will be lifted at 6 am on May 3 as announced earlier.

"The lockdown in the state will be lifted tomorrow 6 am onwards but the COVID-19 related restrictions will continue to be in force for a week to ensure that the spread of the virus is controlled," Sawant said.

What will remain closed:

1. Casinos, bars, sports complexes, river cruises, entertainment parks.

2. Gyms, spa, massage parlour, salons.

3. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within shopping malls, swimming pools.

4. Schools, colleges, coaching institutions, except for examinations of college students.

5. Religious places for the public, however the custodian of such establishments may carry out regular activities.

6. Weekly markets.

What will remain prohibited-

a. social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural functions and other congregations, except for, events with the permission of the government, marriages with 50 or less people with permission from DM/SDM and cremation with less than 20 people.

b. gathering of five or more persons at public places, except for official functions or with permission from DM/SDM.

c. use of buses except for people going for duty purpose and medical emergencies, with a maximum rapacity of 50%.

Exceptions:

- Restaurants upto 50% capacity from 7 am to 7 pm, however restaurant kitchens will be allowed to provide home delivery/takeaways any time,

- Fish market and Municipal Panchayat market will be allowed to function only with proper arrangements for enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour, like social distancing, use of masks, etc.

-Shops and establishments to remain operational except between 7 pm to 7 am, however, industries/factories and other essential offices/utilities such as government offices and PSUs, local bodies, medical and health facilities, agricultural related activities, constructions related activities, chemists, groceries/eatables, hotels, the print and electronic media, telecommunication and interne[ services, banks, insurance, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG cylinder services shall be functional.

Goa government had earlier announced a lockdown from April 29 to May 3.

