Strict COVID curbs imposed in Chandigarh - What’s allowed, what’s not

After Chandigarh recorded its highest single-day spike since June 2021 with 70 cases yesterday (January 1), strict COVID-19 curbs have been enforced by the authorities in the union territory. As part of the curbs coming into immediate effect, hotels, coffee shops, restaurants, marriage houses and banquet halls will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

Furthermore, only those persons who have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed at these places.

The authorities have also ordered the closure of Sukhna Lake on Sundays. Boating at Sukhna Lake will only be open between 5 am and 9 am in the morning and from 6 pm to 8 pm in the evenings from Monday to Saturday. Morning/evening walkers/visitors will be allowed during this time with proper protocol. This order will be effective from tomorrow January 3.

Meanwhile, Haryana higher education department has ordered that all colleges and universities (public and private) will remain closed for students till January 12. Officials will be present at colleges, universities and conduct online classes.