Stray Dogs Supreme Court Judgement: Citizens have right to live without fear of dog bites; ABC centre in every district by Aug 7

Supreme Court Verdict on Stray Dogs: A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria observed that the right to life with dignity includes the right to live freely without the fear of harm from dog bite incidents and said the state "cannot remain a passive spectator."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to modify its November 2025 order directing the removal of stray dogs from public institutions such as hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stations and railway stations, while stressing that citizens have a right to live without the threat of dog attacks.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria observed that the right to life with dignity includes the right to live freely without the fear of harm from dog bite incidents and said the state "cannot remain a passive spectator."

What did SC exactly say?

"The court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers, and old-age people have fallen victim to dog bite incidents. Constitution doesn't envisage a society where children and elderly people are to survive on the mercy and physical strength," the bench observed.

The apex court directed that all states shall take necessary steps to strengthen and implement the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) framework rules.It also directed states to ensure the establishment of at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in every district.

The court further said, having regard to the population density of each State district, the authorities shall take necessary steps to expand Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.

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Supreme Court orders NHAI to tackle stray cattle on highways

In addition, the Supreme Court directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address the issue of stray cattle on national highways in a time-bound manner and establish a monitoring and coordination framework.

The bench also directed the deployment of depreciated transport vehicles to manage stray cattle.

To monitor compliance, the Supreme Court directed all High Courts to register suo motu cases in continuing mandamus proceedings.

The Supreme Court directed, "Chief Secretaries of States shall file compliance before August 7 before the jurisdictional High Court, and the Union government shall also do the same, directs the Supreme Court."

The apex court further directed High Courts to submit a consolidated compliance report before it by November 17, while stating that the matter would remain closed before the Supreme Court except for receiving compliance reports.