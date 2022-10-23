Search icon
Those interested in feeding stray dogs should formally adopt them, says Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court has ordered people interested in feeding stray dogs to first formally adopt them and only feed them inside their homes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Stray dogs (file photo)

The Bombay High Court`s Nagpur Bench has issued a slew of directions regarding the feeding of stray dogs, saying those interested in feeding dogs to ‘formally adopt’ them.

The court on Saturday directed the civic officials and the police to take stern action against anyone obstructing them from acting against the menace of stray dogs. It also ordered people interested in feeding stray dogs to first formally adopt them and only feed them inside their homes. 

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre, its authorities and MCD on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging sections of the Delhi Municipal Act 1957 granting power to the civic body to ‘detain’ and ‘destroy’ unregistered/street/ stray dogs found wandering in public places.

In recent times, several complaints have come up across the country regarding the problems of stray dogs. On Monday, in a shocking incident, a one-year-old child died after he was mauled to death by a stray dog in the Noida area, sparking massive protests. 

The child was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

Residents of a housing society in Noida`s sector 100 took out a candle protest march on Wednesday night protesting against the authority, for failing to provide shelters for stray dogs.

1.5 crore dog bites cases in India

According to data regarding stray dogs, India recorded over 1.5 crore animal bite cases since 2019. The highest number of cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh (27,52,218), followed by Tamil Nadu (20,70,921), Maharashtra (15,75,606) and West Bengal (12,09,232).

(With inputs from ANI)

