INDIA

Stray dogs case: SC to impose heavy penalties on states for every dog bite death, says, 'will be fixing heavy compensation'

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked, "For every dog bite, for every death, we will be likely fixing heavy compensation for states for not making requisite arrangements."

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

Stray dogs case: SC to impose heavy penalties on states for every dog bite death, says, 'will be fixing heavy compensation'
    The Supreme Court has warned states that they will face "heavy compensation" for every dog bite and death related to stray dog attacks. The top court also questioned why stray dogs should be allowed to roam freely, biting and chasing people, and suggested that dog feeders could be held liable for attacks that leave a lifelong impact.

    'We will be likely fixing heavy compensation': Says SC

    During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked, "For every dog bite, for every death, we will be likely fixing heavy compensation for states for not making requisite arrangements. And also liability to dog feeders. You take them to your house, keep them, why should they be allowed to roam around, biting, chasing? The effect of a dog bite is lifelong."

    The court also raised concerns about the safety of children and the elderly, citing instances where people have been attacked and killed by stray dogs.

    Questioning the role of dog feeders

    The Supreme Court questioned the role of dog feeders, asking, "Who should be made responsible when a nine-year-old child is killed by dogs who are fed by a particular organisation? Should the organisation not be made liable for damages?" The court emphasized the need for dog feeders to take responsibility for the dogs they feed and ensure they do not pose a threat to public safety.

    Concerns over stray dog menace

    The Supreme Court has been hearing a case related to stray dogs and cattle, with a three-judge bench expressing serious concerns over the safety of animals on streets and highways. The court has directed the removal of stray dogs from institutional premises such as schools, hospitals, and railway stations, and their relocation to designated shelters after sterilization and vaccination ².

    Debate over empathy and safety

    During the previous hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that treating animals with empathy averts attacks, saying, "If you invade their space, they will attack." However, Justice Vikram Nath responded, "It is just not about biting, but also the threat caused by dogs.

    How can you identify? Which dog is in what mood in the morning, you don't know." The court suggested that dog feeders should take responsibility for the dogs they feed and ensure they do not pose a threat to public safety.

