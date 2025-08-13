Meet Gurtej Sandhu, Indian-origin scientist, who surpassed Thomas Edison in...; Is world’s 7th...
ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; customers now need to...
Stray dogs case: Amid row, bigger Supreme Court bench set to hear matter on...
'He probably felt that...': Robin Uthappa breaks down why Sanju Samson might leave Rajasthan Royals before IPL 2026
This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more
Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia? Know about Alaska, where Putin and Trump will meet over Ukraine
Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim
Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee dies at 88, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles her demise
Bipasha Basu gives SOLID reply to Mrunal Thakur for mocking her, advises girls to..: 'Bust age old thought process that..'
US refuses to answer on loss of F-16 by Pakistan during Op Sindoor, says, ‘We refer you to...'
INDIA
Now, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria will hear the matter.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the Delhi-NCR stray dogs case on Thursday, August 14. This comes amid a row over its recent directive, ordering the removal of stray dogs from all localities in Delhi-NCR. A two-judge bench had passed the order to remove the Delhi stray dogs on August 11. Now, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria will hear the matter, Live Law reported.
What was the SC order on stray dogs?
The Supreme Court directed authorities to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities and put them in shelters while saying the canines won't return to the streets. Calling the incidents of stray dog bites "extremely grim", a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan passed a slew of directions and warned of strict action against an individual or organisation in case of obstruction, which might also prompt the court to initiate contempt proceedings.
Plea in SC for urgent hearing
A plea relating to stray dogs was mentioned for urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, following which, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai assured, "I will look into it." The plea by the Conference for Human Rights (India) was mentioned before a bench of the chief justice and Justice K Vinod Chandran by a lawyer.
On Wednesday, the lawyer referred to a May 2024 order passed by a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari, relegating petitions relating to the stray dog issue to respective high courts. The CJI then assured that he will look into it.
READ | Bird flu alert in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath orders extra vigilance, calls for tightening security in...