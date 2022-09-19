Search icon
Karnataka: Man shoots dog with air gun for barking at him

Karnataka: Police said that the accused had chased the dog for quite a distance before shooting it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

In a shocking case, a man shot dead a dog for barking at him in Bengaluru`s Madagondanahalli on Sunday. The Karnataka Police filed a case against the man.

According to police, the person who shot the dog has been identified as Krishnappa, a local resident. Krishnappa was irked over the barking of the dog, named Rocky, at him and shot it in the head with an air gun.

Police said that Krishnappa had chased the dog for quite a distance before shooting at it in the village. The villagers were shocked to see the dog being killed in a public place.

The dog was nursed by Harish who also belonged to the same village. He lodged the complaint with Doddaballapura rural police station. Animal lovers have expressed shock over the incident.

