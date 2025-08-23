Stray Dog Attack in Kanpur: 21-year-old sustains facial injuries, undergoes 17 stitches after cheek splits into two

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
INDIA
A 21-year-old student from Kanpur sustained multiple injuries after she was attacked by pack of stray dogs in Shyam Nagar. She has suffered multiple injuries and her right cheek was torn apart.
A 21-year-old student from Kanpur sustained multiple injuries after she was attacked by pack of stray dogs in Shyam Nagar on August 20. Vaishnavi Sahu, final year BBA student of Allen House Ruma College was returning home, then she was attacked by three stray dogs.
As per Eyewitnesses, dogs were agitated after a scuffle with monkeys in the locality. Vaishnavi was suddenly attacked, dragged on the ground, and dogs were bitting her face and body.
She has suffered multiple injuries and her right cheek was torn apart. Doctors stitched her face with 17 sutures to control the bleeding. She also had wounds on her neck and nose. “She cannot eat or move her mouth properly. We are feeding her liquids through a straw,” her family members said.
Her uncle, Ashutosh said, 'She is the daughter of my late brother. The government must take responsibility. These stray dogs should either be caught and sheltered or removed from the streets. Today it is our daughter, tomorrow it could be someone else’s.'
This incident has sparked anger and frustrations among the locals, and has once again highlighted the increasing stray dog attacks. On August 22, Supreme court of India, modified their previous August 11 order, allowing dogs to be re-released after sterilization and also ordered for a designated feeding zones. This verdict comes after animal activists, many celebrities voiced against Supreme Court previous order that directed the capturing and shifting of stray dogs from streets to shelter homes.
