Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'

India has issued advisory for all foreigners stranded in India due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East amid US-Israel joint attack on Iran and killing of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei. MEA urges foreigners to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

India has issued advisory for all foreigners stranded in India due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East amid US-Israel joint attack on Iran and killing of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei. India has offered help to foreigners who had to change their travel plans as Middle East countries shutting their airspaces and airlines cancelling flight operations.

Ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Sunday said, “All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office ( FRRO)."

Middle east countries airspaces shut; IndiGo, Air India flights cancelled

This comes after Iran-US conflict disrupted flight routes of several airlines as Middle east countries including Iran, UAE, Qatar shut their airspaces.

Air India airlines on Sunday announced the cancellation of several flights, including those to Europe. On X, it wrote, 'In addition to the flights already announced as cancelled, the following services scheduled for 1 March will also be cancelled: · AI131/ AI130: Mumbai-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)-Mumbai · AI113/ AI118: Delhi- Birmingham / Birmingham-Delhi · AI155/ AI156: Delhi-Amsterdam / Amsterdam-Delhi · AI151/ AI152: Delhi-Zurich / Zurich-Delhi · AI137 / AI138: Delhi-Milan / Milan-Delhi · AI153 / AI154: Delhi-Vienna / Vienna-Delhi · AI133 / AI132: Bengaluru-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)-Bengaluru · AI157 / AI158: Delhi-Copenhagen / Copenhagen/Delhi · AI2017 / AI2018 and AI2015/AI2016: Delhi-London (Heathrow) / London (Heathrow)- Delhi · AI2029 / AI2030: Delhi-Frankfurt / Frankfurt/Delhi."

Morever IndiGo has also issued a travel advisory, saying the temporary suspension of few international flights that use Middle East airspace, has been extended until 2nd March 2026. On , it wrote, 'In view of the prevailing situation, the temporary suspension of select international flights that use Middle East airspace, has been extended until 2nd March 2026, 2359 hrs IST. Please refer to the list of cancelled flights on our website https://goindigo.in/information/flight-cancellations.html. This extension is a precautionary measure to ensure that we uphold the highest standards of safety for our customers and crew."