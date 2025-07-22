Stranded British F-35B fighter jet to fly out today: Know how much Kerala airport may have earned from parking

The advanced fighter jet, worth over $110 million, made an emergency landing at the airport on June 14 after facing low fuel and poor weather while flying 100 nautical miles off Kerala's coast.

After spending more than five weeks grounded in Kerala, a British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet is finally set to take off from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Tuesday, July 22. The advanced fighter jet, worth over $110 million, made an emergency landing at the airport on June 14 after facing low fuel and poor weather while flying 100 nautical miles off Kerala's coast. Initially part of the HMS Prince of Wales fleet, the jet was later found to have suffered hydraulic failure, which left it grounded.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) assisted in refuelling, but technical issues persisted. The jet remained parked at bay number 4 of the domestic terminal under tight security provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Despite India’s offer to move it into a hangar due to heavy rains, the UK resisted the move for weeks.

Finally, on July 6, a 24-member British technical team arrived aboard a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft. The group, including 14 engineers, brought specialist tools and worked under strict secrecy inside Air India’s maintenance hangar. Reports say the jet had developed serious faults in its auxiliary power unit that required repairs.

The repair work was completed last week. There had been speculation that if the jet couldn’t be fixed, it might be dismantled and flown out in a C-17 Globemaster cargo plane. However, that step was avoided.

Now, as it prepares for departure, the exact details of the F-35B’s route and backup plans for the support team remain unclear.

The British government will also be handed a hefty bill. According to Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), the parking charges at Thiruvananthapuram airport were Rs 26,261 per day. Over more than 35 days, that adds up to nearly Rs 9.2 lakh. Additional hangar charges since July 6 will also apply, billed by AI Engineering Services Ltd.