FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Neither I'm a traitor, nor am I innocent': Neha Dhupia breaks silence on pariticipating in Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'

Ram Charan injured on Peddi sets, but resumes work immediately; fans laud his dedication

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: India buys 60 million barrels of Russian oil as global energy markets face uncertainty

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, demands closure of US bases and control of Strait of Hormuz

Is OnePlus shutting down? Report indicates possible pullback of global operations, Here’s what we know

Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor: 'I carry you with me'

Congress told to vacate it's iconic Delhi offices at Akbar Road, Raisina Road by this date, check details

Imran Khan wishes to remake Mr India, calls it crazy idea: 'Anil Kapoor looks better than he did before'

US-Israel-Iran War: Washington proposes month-long ceasefire, extends 15-point plan to Tehran amid ongoing talks

Harry Potter OTT series: Makers drop first look of little Harry from Quidditch ground, teaser to be out on this date, fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neither I'm a traitor, nor am I innocent': Neha Dhupia breaks silence on pariticipating in Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'

Neha Dhupia breaks silence on Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'

Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor: 'I carry you with me'

Sonam Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday tribute for mother Sunita Kapoor

Imran Khan wishes to remake Mr India, calls it crazy idea: 'Anil Kapoor looks better than he did before'

Imran Khan wishes to remake Mr India, calls it crazy idea: Anil Kapoor looks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together

Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him

In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more

In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

HomeIndia

INDIA

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: India buys 60 million barrels of Russian oil as global energy markets face uncertainty

Indian refiners, including Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) and Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd., have resumed buying Russian crude after largely staying away from such purchases since December amid pressure from the United States.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: India buys 60 million barrels of Russian oil as global energy markets face uncertainty
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India has secured around 60 million barrels of Russian crude oil for delivery next month, as the ongoing conflict in West Asia disrupts supply chains and constrains shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The purchases aim to ease concerns over crude availability, with cargoes booked at premiums ranging between $5 and $15 per barrel above Brent, reflecting tighter supply conditions and strong demand for accessible barrels.

Refiners resume Russian oil imports

Indian refiners, including Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) and Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd., have resumed buying Russian crude after largely staying away from such purchases since December amid pressure from the United States.

India had shifted toward supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq in recent months, but much of those cargoes became stuck in the Persian Gulf following the outbreak of hostilities in the region, tightening supply availability and prompting refiners to revisit Russian sourcing options.

US waiver facilitates Russian oil purchases

The buying activity was facilitated after a US waiver to take delivery of Russian oil cargoes that had already been loaded onto vessels before March 5, helping offset shortages triggered by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The waiver was later expanded to include shipments already at sea before March 12 and extended to additional countries facing supply disruptions.

India diversifies sourcing amid geopolitical uncertainty

In addition to increasing purchases from Russia, Indian refiners are exploring alternative supply sources as geopolitical uncertainty continues to affect energy markets. India's imports of Venezuelan crude for April arrival are projected to reach 8 million barrels, marking the highest level since October 2020.

The move reflects efforts by Indian processors to diversify supply channels and reduce exposure to disruptions affecting specific regions or shipping routes.

A Russian oil-laden tanker, MT Aqua Titan, chartered by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., arrived in India on March 22 and is anchored in the Arabian Sea approximately 10 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast. The arrival comes amid heightened concerns over global energy supply as geopolitical tensions impact crude availability and supply chains.

A cargo vessel carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas reached New Mangalore Port, underscoring the continued inflow of fuel shipments

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neither I'm a traitor, nor am I innocent': Neha Dhupia breaks silence on pariticipating in Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'
Neha Dhupia breaks silence on Traitors 2, hints at 'double date'
Ram Charan injured on Peddi sets, but resumes work immediately; fans laud his dedication
Ram Charan injured on Peddi sets, but resumes work immediately; fans laud his
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: India buys 60 million barrels of Russian oil as global energy markets face uncertainty
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: India buys 60 million barrels of Russian oil as global
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, demands closure of US bases and control of Strait of Hormuz
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran sets tough ceasefire conditions, here's what we know
Is OnePlus shutting down? Report indicates possible pullback of global operations, Here’s what we know
Is OnePlus shutting down? Report indicates possible pullback of global operation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets to traditional outfits and more
In Pics | Sara Tendulkar shares childhood memories: From cosy blankets
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement