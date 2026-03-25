Strait of Hormuz Crisis: India buys 60 million barrels of Russian oil as global energy markets face uncertainty

Indian refiners, including Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) and Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd., have resumed buying Russian crude after largely staying away from such purchases since December amid pressure from the United States.

India has secured around 60 million barrels of Russian crude oil for delivery next month, as the ongoing conflict in West Asia disrupts supply chains and constrains shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The purchases aim to ease concerns over crude availability, with cargoes booked at premiums ranging between $5 and $15 per barrel above Brent, reflecting tighter supply conditions and strong demand for accessible barrels.

Refiners resume Russian oil imports

Indian refiners, including Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) and Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd., have resumed buying Russian crude after largely staying away from such purchases since December amid pressure from the United States.

India had shifted toward supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq in recent months, but much of those cargoes became stuck in the Persian Gulf following the outbreak of hostilities in the region, tightening supply availability and prompting refiners to revisit Russian sourcing options.

US waiver facilitates Russian oil purchases

The buying activity was facilitated after a US waiver to take delivery of Russian oil cargoes that had already been loaded onto vessels before March 5, helping offset shortages triggered by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The waiver was later expanded to include shipments already at sea before March 12 and extended to additional countries facing supply disruptions.

India diversifies sourcing amid geopolitical uncertainty

In addition to increasing purchases from Russia, Indian refiners are exploring alternative supply sources as geopolitical uncertainty continues to affect energy markets. India's imports of Venezuelan crude for April arrival are projected to reach 8 million barrels, marking the highest level since October 2020.

The move reflects efforts by Indian processors to diversify supply channels and reduce exposure to disruptions affecting specific regions or shipping routes.

A Russian oil-laden tanker, MT Aqua Titan, chartered by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., arrived in India on March 22 and is anchored in the Arabian Sea approximately 10 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast. The arrival comes amid heightened concerns over global energy supply as geopolitical tensions impact crude availability and supply chains.

A cargo vessel carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas reached New Mangalore Port, underscoring the continued inflow of fuel shipments