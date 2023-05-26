Story of Amarjeet Sada, 8-year-old boy from Bihar also known as world's youngest serial killer

Amarjeet Sada, the enigmatic figure shrouded in darkness and mystery, emerged from the quaint village of Mushahar in Bihar, India. A place where simplicity and struggle danced hand in hand, his birth added another layer of complexity to his parents' already arduous journey. At the tender age of seven, as fate would have it, a new addition arrived in their humble abode—a baby girl, a bundle of joy and a burden on their fragile resources.

Amarjeet, a young soul marked by solitude, found solace in peculiar activities. Climbing trees and exploring the local terrain became his refuge, a retreat from the monotony of life. Little did his poverty-stricken parents know that their hopes for a brighter future would be tainted by their own offspring. Instead of radiating love and spreading joy, Amarjeet became the harbinger of darkness, extinguishing the very light he was meant to embody.

The catalyst for his transformation was a visit from his aunt, embarking on a new journey in the bustling city, leaving behind her innocent child in the care of her kin. In her absence, Amarjeet's mother, burdened by the weight of survival, had to venture into the local market in search of sustenance. The responsibility of tending to his cousin and younger sister fell upon young Amarjeet's shoulders, an unexpected burden for a child with a twisted destiny.

The accounts of his malevolence began to unfold. Pinching and slapping the helpless baby, he found amusement in her cries. However, his sinister inclinations pushed him further, escalating his actions. He tightened his grip around the baby's throat, extinguishing her breath, and in turn, causing her to cry even more, gasping for air. The lifeless body was concealed beneath the grass as Amarjeet nonchalantly returned home.

Shock enveloped his mother when the truth surfaced, revealing the horrifying deeds her own flesh and blood had committed. Despite the gravity of his actions, his father's retribution remained limited to physical punishment. The authorities were not involved, and a web of deceit was spun to mislead the aunt. The cycle of tragedy persisted as Amarjeet's next victim became his eight-month-old sister, suffocated in the darkness of their slumber.

Disturbingly, some family members were aware of the atrocities that unfolded within the confines of their household, yet these acts were labeled as "family matters." Silence prevailed, allowing the horrors to persist. It was not until 2007 that the outside world would glimpse the true nature of Amarjeet's depravity. His alleged final victim, a six-month-old baby girl named Kushboo, disappeared without a trace from a local primary school.

The distraught mother, a neighbor, alerted the police, reporting her missing child. Hours later, Amarjeet, with a cold demeanor, admitted to the heinous act—strangling the innocent child and striking her with a brick. In a horrifying demonstration of his twisted psyche, he readily guided the locals to the location of where he had buried her dead body. At this point, the wheels of justice started turning, capturing the child who had grown to be a representation of evil.

In the custody of the authorities, Amarjeet's face bore a haunting smile, a mask shielding the depths of his disturbed mind. Speech eluded him, leaving the investigators to grapple with the enigma before them. A psychologist, faced with unraveling the complexities of his twisted psyche, labeled Amarjeet as a "sadist who derives pleasure from inflicting injuries," a chilling revelation of his dark desires.

The legal framework governing juvenile offenders in India prevented Amarjeet from being imprisoned. Instead, he found himself detained in a children's home, a place where he would remain until reaching the age of 18, as stipulated by Indian law. Psychiatric assessments hinted at "conduct disorders" afflicting his fragile mind, adding another layer of complexity to his already perplexing existence. He was eventually released into the world at the age of 16, but with a new identity, the locations of which are still unknown.

Amarjeet Sada, the once-infamous name inscribed in the annals of crime, is still a terrifying specter as of 2023. Now in his early twenties, he roams the world in the guise of a new identity, forever bound to the shadows.

