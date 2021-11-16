'Stop stubble burning, use public transport': UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces plan to curb pollution

As the air quality of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) deteriorates with each passing day, the neighbouring states are taking several measures to control the pollution levels in the area. One of the states stepping up in action is Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a high-level meeting with state officials on Tuesday and asked them to put several measures in place as an action plan to control the pollution levels in the state, as well as in nearby areas.

During the meeting, CM Yogi asked officials to urge people to use public transports for their daily commute rather than taking their own personal vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. The chief minister also asked officials to appeal to the farmers to stop stubble burning in the state.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement, “In a high-level meeting on air pollution, CM Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on the need to have planned efforts to curb pollution in NCR; encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. Farmers should be contacted not to burn stubble.”

This decision of the Yogi Adityanath led- UP government comes just a day after the Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government for making “lame excuses” when it comes to controlling the pollution levels in the national capital as the air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ category.

The apex court had further instructed the central government to conduct an emergency meeting between Delhi and other neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in order to find effective solutions to improve the air quality in the states.

The Aam Aadmi Party government, in the Supreme Court hearing, had said that they are fully prepared to impose a complete lockdown in Delhi in order to improve the air quality in the national capital region. The government has decided to extend its “Red Light On, Gaddi Off” campaign to reduce carbon emission, which adds to the pollution levels.