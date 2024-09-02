'Stop making diesel cars or else...': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes big statement

Nitin Gadkari urges a shift from diesel vehicles, warning of heavy taxes and promoting electric alternatives to reduce pollution.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently made a strong statement about diesel during a CII program, urging people to move away from diesel fuel. He also appealed to car manufacturers to stop producing diesel vehicles. Gadkari emphasized that if the production of diesel vehicles isn't halted soon, he will impose heavy taxes on them, making it difficult for these vehicles to sell. His message is clear: India needs to shift away from petrol and diesel to become a pollution-free nation.

Gadkari has been actively working to reduce pollution caused by fuel and decrease reliance on fuel imports. He even mentioned that he plans to request an additional 10% GST on diesel vehicles from the Finance Minister to further discourage their production and use.

In the past, Gadkari highlighted that his own car runs on ethanol, which is much cheaper than petrol. He compared the cost, saying that while petrol costs over ₹120 per liter, ethanol costs only ₹60. Gadkari also envisions a future where petrol and diesel vehicles are phased out within the next 10 years, replaced by electric vehicles. He pointed out that electric scooters, cars, and buses are emerging as excellent alternatives, with electricity costs significantly lower than diesel.

