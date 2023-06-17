Stones pelted, cops injured as mob protests anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh | Photo: ANI

Violence erupted in Gujarat’s Junagadh on Friday night that has resulted in one civilian death. A mob protesting an anti-encroachment drive clashed with police and pelted stones.

The incident took place after the Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued a notice to a mosque near Majewadi Gate to present documents within 5 days.

After the notice, a crowd of around 500-600 people gathered. As the police attempted to convince them to not block the road, stone pelting began around 10:15 pm, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, SP Junagadh said.

The mob attacked the police which resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Some cops were also injured in the incident but the exact number is not yet confirmed.

One civilian died prima facie due to stone pelting. The reason of death will be clear after the postmortem report. The police said. The police have also rounded up 174 people. Further probe is underway.

(Inputs from ANI)