Patna: Stones pelted at the convoy of Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade

Stones pelted at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; CM was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy was attacked with stones  in Patna on Sunday. The Chief Minister, according to news agency ANI, was not in the convoy at the time of the incident.

The incident took place at Sohgi in Patna district.

 

According to reports, after the body of a missing youth was recovered from Beur about a week ago, villagers stopped the Patna-Gaya major route near Sohgi of Gaurichak. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar's convoy was travelling through the area.

 

After noticing the CM’s cavalcade, the angry villagers allegedly started throwing stones at the vehicles.

Altogether 11 persons have been arrested for the incidence, Patna DM has said.

The incident comes hours after  RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed Kumar may emerge as a "strong candidate" for prime minister in 2024 if opposition parties agree to consider him for the role.

