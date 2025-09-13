Stone-pelting, attack on police with sticks: Fresh clashes erupt at Jantar Mantar; cops fire tear gas | Video

Fresh violence has erupted at the Jantar Mantar protest site where hundreds of people have been continuing their agitation against the NEET paper leaking for over a month now. Security has been tightened and internet services suspended.

Fresh violence has erupted at the Jantar Mantar protest site where hundreds of people have been continuing their agitation against the NEET paper leaking for over a month now and raising their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over discrepancies in the education system.

Violence erupts at Jantar Mantar

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the site, and internet services have also been suspended.

It started at around 8:30 pm, near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place, when some miscreants attacked the Delhi Police with stones and bottles, injuring ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat in the incident. Senior officers immediately took him to RML Hospital.

Situation again escalates as fresh classes erupt between protesters and security personnel at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/ofc5zWkOE3 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2026

According to ANI, the Delhi Police said that the situation was tense earlier for a few minutes, but now there is peace.

However, videos showing clashes between mob and the police at Jantar Mantar have been shared widely on social media. The clips show mob pelting stones at the police while the personnel protecting them with riot shields. Some of the members of the mob can be seen using lathis to charge at the police.

Fresh clashes between protestors & police personnel reported from at the Jantar Mantar protest site this evening.



— some youth seen returning the blows, but others try to restrain them



— Unclear as of now what exactly provoked tonight’s violence, but police had to resort to… July 22, 2026

In response, the police fired tear gas shells and resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse protesters. Several cops were reportedly injured.

Internet services shut

Internet services were reportedly suspended in many parts of Central Delhi amid heavy deployment of police personnel in view of the ongoing protest. The Centre has given an order for the suspension of internet services only within a 1.5-kilometre radius of the region around Jantar Mantar, the epicenter of the protest, until 6 am on Thursday (July 23), according to a report by Hindustan Times.

At least five police personnel were reportedly injured amid fresh clashes at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as a group of people allegedly indulged in stone-pelting.

The incident came days after clashes first erupted during the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20.

Ahead of the violence, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Centre not to take any action against students protesting near Jantar Mantar, saying any "misadventure" would prove "counterproductive". In a video message on X, Kejriwal claimed that security had been tightened around the protest site and alleged that internet services had been suspended in some nearby areas. "My appeal to the central government is that it should not undertake any such misadventure," he added. Referring to reports of a possible police action, he appealed to the central government not to crack down on students who, according to him, are protesting peacefully.

Earlier in the day, in another incident, Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jai Prakash, ACP/Punjabi Bagh, was injured after protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting during protest at Jantar Mantar. He sustained an injury to his forehead after being hit by a stone at around 4:30 p.m.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has reiterated his demand for assurance of no legal action against protesters as a condition to break his 25-day-long hunger strike.