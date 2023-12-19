‘Stone balls’ worshipped as ‘kuldevta’ in Madhya Pradesh turn out to be fossilised dinosaur eggs

Headlines

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

'Ek Nischay aur ek Nitish': Amid multiple PM faces, posters spark speculation ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Patna

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Twins that have played International cricket together

8 health benefits of kadha in winter 

10 biggest wealth-creating companies in India in the last 5 years

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

HomeIndia

India

‘Stone balls’ worshipped as ‘kuldevta’ in Madhya Pradesh turn out to be fossilised dinosaur eggs

Vesta Mandaloi(40) of Padlya village had been worshipping these balls as "Kakar Bhairav" following his ancestors' belief that the "kuldevta (totem)" would shield his farmland and cattle from adversities and misfortunes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Faith is blind. This belief was reinforced yet again. In MP's Dhar, people were worshipping palm-sized "stone balls" as  ‘kuldevta’ untill experts identified them as fossilised dinosaur eggs.

Vesta Mandaloi(40) of Padlya village had been worshipping these stone balls as "Kakar Bhairav" following his ancestors' belief that the "kuldevta (totem)" would shield his farms and cattle from adversities and misfortunes. 

"Kakar" means land or farm and "Bhairav" means lord. Like Mandaloi, various others worshipped similar balls that they had discovered during digging activities in Dhar and nearby districts. It was only when experts from Lucknow's Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences made a field visit recently that the natives found out that the balls they had been worshipping were fossilised eggs of dinosaurs' Titanosaurus species.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet one of world's richest men, once a delivery boy, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, more wealth than Ratan Tata, Adani

    Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

    COVID-19 surge in India: Karnataka on alert as cases rise in Kerala, mask advisory issued for senior citizens

    ‘Stone balls’ worshipped as ‘kuldevta’ in Madhya Pradesh turn out to be fossilised dinosaur eggs

    'You will be immediately shown the door': Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

    Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE