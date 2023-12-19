‘Stone balls’ worshipped as ‘kuldevta’ in Madhya Pradesh turn out to be fossilised dinosaur eggs

Vesta Mandaloi(40) of Padlya village had been worshipping these balls as "Kakar Bhairav" following his ancestors' belief that the "kuldevta (totem)" would shield his farmland and cattle from adversities and misfortunes.

Faith is blind. This belief was reinforced yet again. In MP's Dhar, people were worshipping palm-sized "stone balls" as ‘kuldevta’ untill experts identified them as fossilised dinosaur eggs.

"Kakar" means land or farm and "Bhairav" means lord. Like Mandaloi, various others worshipped similar balls that they had discovered during digging activities in Dhar and nearby districts. It was only when experts from Lucknow's Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences made a field visit recently that the natives found out that the balls they had been worshipping were fossilised eggs of dinosaurs' Titanosaurus species.