Stolen passport, 'lover' angle: Ketan Agarwal’s family alleges murder, seeks death penalty

Ketan's family alleged foul play and have accused Siya Goyal, Ketan's fiancé and her lover of murder. Police have arrested Siya and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhury and started probe in the matter.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal's case has taken a drastic turn after his family alleged foul play and have accused Siya Goyal, Ketan's fiancé and her lover of murder. Ketan, a Pune-based businessman had gone to visit Lohagad Fort in Pune for his fiancé's birthday celebrations. However, the celebrations turned into tragedy after he had a fatal fall while taking pictures at the scenic location.

Family alleges foul play

Ketan's father expressed suspicion over the incidents that preceded the tragedy. He said that Ketan's Bali trip was cancelled and he was accompanied by Siya's two friends at the Lohagad fort. "They (Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal) got engaged in February. They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan’s passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn’t go and had to return from the airport. Chetan Chaudhary arrived at the Lohagad Fort on a two-wheeler," he told news agency ANI.

He then accused Siya Goyal and his alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, of killing his son. "The two (Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal) went up together, hit Ketan Vishal Agarwal with an object, and threw him down from the top," he further said.

Family demands death penalty

Expressing shock at the incident, Ketan's mother said that she and Siya used to be happy going out together. Ketan's parents have demanded death penalty for the two accused.

Accused confess to crime

Pune Rural SP, Sandeep Singh Gill, arrested Chetan Chaudhary on Monday night, while Siya was arrested on Tuesday morning. They are now being produced in court. Giving details, Gill said that Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, who were engaged, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18.

He said Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death.

"Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker. The family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions," he said.

"The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death. Consequently, the Lonavala Rural Police Station has registered a murder case against them. Both individuals have been taken into custody; during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, and further investigation is currently underway," he said.