Sting Operation using Meta glasses attempted at Karnataka CM Satheesan, Kerala CM Shivkumar?

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has claimed that he and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan were allegedly targeted as part of a planned sting operation.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has claimed that he and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan were allegedly targeted as part of a planned sting operation.

In an interview with Kannada broadcaster Asianet Suvarna News, Shivakumar said an industrialist who came to meet him was wearing Meta smart glasses, which made him suspicious. The Congress leader said he subsequently asked officials to check the visitor's background and movements. According to him, the information gathered raised further questions about the purpose of the meeting.

Shivakumar did not identify the industrialist or provide publicly verifiable evidence that the glasses were used to record him.

Why the Meta glasses caught Shivakumar’s attention

Shivakumar said the visitor had initially secured an appointment to discuss business matters. However, he alleged that the conversation later moved towards politics, including booth-level strategies and political developments.

The change in the nature of the discussion, combined with the smart glasses, made him suspicious. "I asked my officials to conduct a small enquiry on the background of the industrialist," DKS said.

The Karnataka CM claimed that his officials found that the same person had worn Meta glasses while meeting Kerala CM VD Satheesan. However, Shivakumar alleged that the glasses were not worn during meetings with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or a Union minister.

"He wore the Meta glasses only when he came to me and [VD] Satheesan," DKS claimed.

‘We have taken all precautionary measures’

Shivakumar said authorities had taken precautions after the suspected attempt but were not making details public. Asked why action had not been taken against those allegedly involved, he said, "Who said action wasn't sought? You just don't know, that's all. We are not disclosing it, that's all. We have taken all precautionary measures," the Karnataka CM said.

He also said he had warned members of his Cabinet to remain alert about possible attempts to trap them through personal assistants, phone calls or other methods.

"As the head of the government, which is like a family, I have to tell the Cabinet ministers to be conscious and not get fooled," he said. Shivakumar further claimed that he had maintained records and knew the people who could be involved, but said he would reveal details only at an appropriate time.

"I have called them all and kept records. Not now. When the time comes, I will say what has to be said," he said. "This is not the time to speak," he added.

Claims come amid Karnataka sting video controversy

Shivakumar's allegations come against the backdrop of an ongoing political dispute over purported sting-operation videos linked to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The controversy intensified after Shivakumar warned ministers during a Cabinet meeting on October 8 about possible attempts to trap them.

Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Ganiga later alleged that a Union minister and a Karnataka BJP leader had funded a private agency to target around 10 ministers and the Chief Minister's Office. He also displayed a pen drive that he claimed contained evidence.

Union Minister and JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy, however, accused Shivakumar of orchestrating the alleged operation against Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar has denied the allegation, while the Congress has rejected the opposition's claims.

Court steps in over disputed videos

Siddaramaiah has also approached a Bengaluru court seeking restrictions on the circulation of the disputed videos and a police investigation. On October 14, the court passed an interim order restraining media organisations and digital platforms from circulating two videos linked to the controversy.

The police investigation into the creation and circulation of the videos is continuing. The Cabinet has discussed the issue but did not order a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT), with further action expected to depend on the ongoing investigation.

Who is behind the alleged sting operations?

Shivakumar's latest allegations have added another question to the wider controversy: whether political leaders were deliberately targeted through recording devices and other methods.

The Karnataka CM has claimed that he knows who was behind the alleged attempt against him and that records are available, but he has not publicly disclosed the names or evidence.

The BJP-led opposition has demanded a transparent investigation into the disputed videos involving Siddaramaiah. Kumaraswamy has called for an independent probe, while the Congress has maintained that allegations against Shivakumar are politically motivated.

At present, neither the alleged Meta smart-glasses recording attempt nor the broader claim of a coordinated sting operation has been conclusively established through publicly disclosed evidence.