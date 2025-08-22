'Sterilisation, no street feeding': Key highlights of SC BIG verdict on stray dogs

Will Donald Trump impose more tariffs on India after Jaishankar's Moscow visit? Will he be angry at Modi's meeting with Xi, Putin?
ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...
PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'
Who was NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, who passed away in London at 94? He was born in...
Akshay Kumar’s fitness secrets at 57: Fasting, early dinners, no weightlifting and more
AA22xA6 story LEAKED? Allu Arjun, Atlee's Rs 800 crore film is time-travel sci-fi drama, Pushpa actor plays a father who meets.., fans react
SHOCKING! headless body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi, lover chops body into seven pieces because...
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'
INDIA
The Supreme Court has announced its verdict on the its earlier order on stray dog's relocation from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. It has now directed that dogs will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.
The Supreme Court has announced its verdict on the its earlier order on stray dog's relocation from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters, which led to mass protest across India. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria has directed that dogs will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation in Delhi NCR and across India. Earlier on August 11, SC order prohibited the re-release of dogs back to the streets, mandated sterilisation, immunisation and de-worming, and required that shelters be equipped with CCTV, adequate staff, food and medical care.