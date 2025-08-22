Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Sterilisation, no street feeding': Key highlights of SC BIG verdict on stray dogs

The Supreme Court has announced its verdict on the its earlier order on stray dog's relocation from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. It has now directed that dogs will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

'Sterilisation, no street feeding': Key highlights of SC BIG verdict on stray dogs
The Supreme Court has announced its verdict on the its earlier order on stray dog's relocation from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters, which led to mass protest across India. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria has directed that dogs will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation in Delhi NCR and across India. Earlier on August 11, SC order prohibited the re-release of dogs back to the streets, mandated sterilisation, immunisation and de-worming, and required that shelters be equipped with CCTV, adequate staff, food and medical care.

Key highlights of August 22 verdict on stary dogs

  • SC has ruled that dogs can be released onto the streets after sterilisation, modifying on its earlier order of prohibiting the re-release.
  • SC has directed that dogs with aggressive behavior or with rabies shall be immunized
  • SC has also directed that stray dogs cannot be fed in public areas and must be fed only in designated zones. New feeding areas for dogs in municipal wards are to be created.
  • SC has directed individual dog lovers and NGOs to deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, with the court registry within seven days to continue participating in the case regarding the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. Failure to comply will result in them being barred from further proceeding.
  • SC has ordered that the animal lovers can submit application for adopting the street dogs. This will be the responsibilty of adopters that these dogs do not return to streets.
