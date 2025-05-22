According to UIDAI, there is currently no provision to cancel or surrender the Aadhaar card like other documents. So what to do? Just lock it! It is the responsibility of the family members to lock the Aadhar card, to prevent any misuse.

Aadhaar card is an important documents which is required to open a bank account and for any other official government work. When you register for aadhar card, a unique 12 digit number is issued. Regular updating of Aadhaar card is extremely important. The blue AADHAAR CARD, for children, needs to be updated after 5 years. Also, new Aadhaar cards are made after children turn 18, with new biometrics and finger prints.

As per UIDAI i.e. Unique Identification Authority of India, Aadhaar card has no expiry date and it remains valid for lifetime. So, what happens to the AADHAAR CARD, when a man or a woman dies? According to UIDAI, there is currently no provision to cancel or surrender the Aadhaar card like other documents. So what to do? Just lock it! It is the responsibility of the family members to lock the Aadhar card, to prevent any misuse.

Here are the steps to lock your AADHAR Card

1. Visit official website- www.uidai.gov.in

2. Click on 'My Aadhaar ' icon

3. It will take you to 'Aadhaar services'

4. Enter 12 Digit Aadhaar number

5. Enter Captcha code, choose send OTP,

6. OTP will be received on registered number

7. Choose lock/unlock biometrics option, Click on lock icon

8. Biometrics data will be locked

UIDAI is working to introduce a system to deactivate cards automatically after a death certificate is issued.