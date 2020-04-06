Steam iron to disinfect cheque? Anand Mahindra's #whatsappwonderbox impresses Tweeple

Mr. Mahindra shared the video with the caption, "In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier's technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity."

Anand Mahindra's twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, Anand Mahindra Twitter account is like a paradise. And yes, how can we forget his famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box'!

On Saturday, he tweeted a video that shows a bank cashier taking ‘extraordinary safety’ while collecting cash from people.Mr. Mahindra shared the video with the caption, "In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier's technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity."

In the viral clip, the cashier can be seen wearing a mask and hand gloves. He collects the cash with a tong and runs a steam iron it to disinfect it.

In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier’s technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity!ic.twitter.com/yAkmAxzQJT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 4, 2020

The video has garnered more than 247k views on Twitter and over 23k likes. Bank of Baroda thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the video in a tweet that read, "Dear Sir, thank you for sharing the video of our #BankofBaroda branch & appreciating the creativity of our staff member".

Dear Sir, thank you for sharing the video of our #BankofBaroda branch & appreciating the creativity of our staff member. #COVID19 — Bank of Baroda (@bankofbaroda) April 4, 2020

Netizens were totally impressed with the cashier's technique. 'Money Laundering' to 'Indian Jugaad', here's what tweeple have to say...

Money Laundering, — Sundar Ramachandran (@sramacha) April 4, 2020

Indian Jugaa — Geetha Mahadevan (@geeta1devan) April 4, 2020

Only creative people, appreciate creativity and innovation. — Live Delhi (@LiveNewDelhi) April 4, 2020