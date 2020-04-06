Headlines

Steam iron to disinfect cheque? Anand Mahindra's #whatsappwonderbox impresses Tweeple

Mr. Mahindra shared the video with the caption, "In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier's technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity."

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 08:28 AM IST

Anand Mahindra's twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, Anand Mahindra Twitter account is like a paradise. And yes, how can we forget his famous 'WhatsApp Wonder Box'!

On Saturday, he tweeted a video that shows a bank cashier taking ‘extraordinary safety’ while collecting cash from people.Mr. Mahindra shared the video with the caption, "In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier's technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity."

In the viral clip, the cashier can be seen wearing a mask and hand gloves. He collects the cash with a tong and runs a steam iron it to disinfect it.

The video has garnered more than 247k views on Twitter and over 23k likes. Bank of Baroda thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the video in a tweet that read, "Dear Sir, thank you for sharing the video of our #BankofBaroda branch & appreciating the creativity of our staff member".

Netizens were totally impressed with the cashier's technique. 'Money Laundering' to 'Indian Jugaad', here's what tweeple have to say...

 

