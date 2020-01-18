'Stay two days in Andaman Cellular Jail': Sanjay Raut's advice to those opposing Veer Savarkar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday added to the recent controversy around Veer Savarkar by suggesting that those opposing the Hindutva ideologue should actually go on to spend just two days at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and only then would they realise Savarkar's 'sacrifice and contribution to the nation'.

He added that this is his advice for the ones opposing Savarkar, be they from 'any ideology or party', riling up rumours regarding a veiled jibe at Congress.

"Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they may be from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged. Only then will they realise his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation," the veteran Shiv Sena leader said on Friday.

Vinayak Damodar "Veer" Savarkar is a freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue, who is said to have signed petitions of mercy with the British government. The Centre has recommended conferring him the Bharat Ratna. Looking at the context in the Indian political scenario, Veer Savarkar is greatly admired by both the BJP and the Shiv Sena, making him often a point of contention between Sena and its newfound ally, the Congress.

Earlier in December, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the central government saying he will not apologise for a 'Rape in India' comment of his as, the Congress MP put, his name is 'Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul 'Savarkar''.

"I was told in Parliament by BJP yesterday, 'Rahul Ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for speaking something correct. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally last month.

Following this, Congress' ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, had hit out at the grand old party for taking a dig at Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that since their party respected Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress, too, should do their part and not insult Savakarkar, a Hindutva ideologue admired by the Shiv Sena.

"We respect Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi," Raut declared in a post from his Twitter handle, "You should not insult Veer Savarkar. No further explanation is needed for anyone sensible."

Ever since the Shiv Sena cut its ties with its ally of 35 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and formed an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a coalition government in Maharashtra, it has found itself in a tough spot on a few political issues since agreeing with an ideologically opposite party vis-a-vis the Congress isn't always easy.

Earlier, too, the Shiv Sena backed the government on passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Lok Sabha on Monday, claiming that the support was given on 'national interest'. But the Shiv Sena's support to the CAB, which the opposition had claimed that it targets Muslims and is at odds with the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution, put the party in an awkward position with its new ally in Maharashtra, the Congress, which had been opposing the CAB from the get-go. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi even posted from his official handle on Twitter, stating that the CAB is an 'attack on the Indian constitution.' Following this, the Shiv Sena walked out of the Rajya Sabha when the voting for the Bill took place in the upper house of the Parliament.