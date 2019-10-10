States to pay more for Central Armed Paramilitary Forces deployment in future as MHA issues new five-year policy

The Centre has asked state governments to clear pending dues for Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) deployment while mentioning a new five-year policy in this regard.

The Home Ministry in a letter to state governments has conveyed that in years to come, they will have to more for CAPF deployment.

Mentioning about the new five-year policy in regard to the deployment of the CAPF, the Home Ministry said that states will have to shed 10-15% extra to request for CAPF deployment in sensitive zones.

Currently, states pay somewhere between Rs 13 crore annually for CAPF deployment and around Rs 34 crore for deployment in the high-risk regions.

But by 2023-24, the states will have to pay Rs 22 crore annually and up to Rs 42 crore for CAPF deployment in high risk zones.

CRPF is the largest Central Armed Police Force of the country entrusted with the responsibility of enabling the Government in maintaining rule of law, public order and internal security effectively and efficiently.

It is also responsible for preserving national integrity and promoting social harmony and development by placing service and loyalty above self.

There are six central paramilitary forces that are active in the country including — Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.