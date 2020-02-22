'Statement being twisted to target and defame me': AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on his '15 crore Muslims' remark

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen leader Waris Pathan on Saturday said that his 'we are 15 crore but dominate other 100 crore' remark is being used to 'target' and 'defame' him due to a 'larger political conspiracy' which is in play. However, at the same time, he also made an apology to those who were hurt by his statement.

"My statement is being twisted to target and defame me and my party due to a political conspiracy. However, I take back my words if they hurt anyone and apologise for the same," Pathan said.

A case has also been registered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for his speech. He has been booked under sections 117 (abetting commission of an offence by the public), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered on a complaint by a private lawyer.

On February 15, Pathan said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. During a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga, Pathan had said that "lionesses have made you sweat" so you can "understand what would happen if all of us come together." He was referring to women-led protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

"They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. Never forget that we are 15 crore but dominate other 100 crore (15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena)," the AIMIM leader said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also in attendance when the provocative speech was delivered.

His controversial remarks come when several groups of people are involved in anti-CAA-NPR-NRC protests all over the country.