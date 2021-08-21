SBI's BIG gift for Jammu & Kashmir locals and tourists, opens floating ATM on a houseboat in Srinagar's Dal Lake

The State Bank of India has opened a floating ATM at Dal lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar for the convenience of locals and tourists. The floating ATM was inaugurated on August 16 by SBI Chairman Dinesh Khare. The bank said that the ATM, besides fulfilling a long-standing need, will add attraction to the charm of Srinagar.

"SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals & tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on 16th August. The #FloatingATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfills a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar," the bank said in a tweet.

This is not the first time that SBI has launched a floating ATM as back in 2004, the bank took this initiative in Kerala. The SBI installed a floating ATM at Jhankar yacht, which operates between Ernakulum and Vaypeyan region, owned by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). The SBI's floating ATM was commissioned by Ashok K., Deputy Managing Director of Mumbai Corporate Center, launched by Kinney.

The State Bank of India is the nation's largest commercial bank, in terms of assets, deposits, customers, branches and employees. The bank has the largest network of 22,224 branches and 63,906 ATM / CDM in India with 71,705 BC outlets, according to livemint.com.