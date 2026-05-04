As counting day approaches, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has outlined detailed steps for voters to check results online through its official portal, ensuring transparency and real-time updates throughout the day. Know how to check results live on ECI portal and other platforms.

State Assembly Election 2026: How and where to check results live on ECI, other platforms (image source: AI)

As counting day approaches, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has outlined detailed steps for voters to check results online through its official portal, ensuring transparency and real-time updates throughout the day.

State Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared for Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam on Monday, May 4. Approximately 15.93 crore voters exercised their voting rights across these states. However, West Bengal witnessed a historic turnout of 92.47%, its highest since Independence, making this election more crucial.

State Assembly Election 2026: How to check results on the ECI portal?

To check the results, follow these steps:

-Voters must visit the official website: results.eci.gov.in

-Go to the “General Election to State Legislative Assembly” section.

-Users must then select respective state: Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, or Assam

-Then choose either a constituency or view all constituencies together.

-The portal will show important details including winning candidates, party affiliations, vote margins, and round-wise counting updates.

Note: Officials have urged citizens to trust only on the official ECI website for verified and accurate information related to the election including the counting process.

Counting schedule and live updates

According to the Election Commission, trends from postal ballots will start appearing from 8:30 am on vote counting day. After postal ballot counting is done, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting will start, with constituency-wise trends updating constantly as the counting continues throughout the day.

The ECI will keep refreshing its results portal in real time, showing which candidates are leading or trailing in each constituency.

Voters can also receive updates through the Voter Helpline App, available on Android and iOS, which provides live results and notifications.

To get detailed analysis and continuous coverage, keep an eye on media platforms which also provide live updates throughout the day, including comprehensive breakdowns of trends across all five states.