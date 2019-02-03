Starting with Valley's first BPO, PM Narendra Modi to rain sops on J&K

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a BPO in the remote border district of Bandipora in north Kashmir on Sunday, it will be the first time that any BPO will be established in rural Jammu and Kashmir.

Once operational, it will provide jobs to 215 local professionals and will serve as a model to attract more job-oriented investment in the Kashmir Valley for local youth. "This is for the first time that companies are asking us to secure space, so they can establish call centres. We can provide uninterrupted internet and power back-up. This also won't be impacted if internet is suspended due to law and order issues," Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, district development commissioner of Bandipora, said.

The BPO is just one of the many projects the PM is unveiling in the state on Sunday. He will also lay the foundation stone of two AIIMS hospitals — one each in Jammu and Kashmir — and of the northern regional centre campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Modi will also launch the first ever university in Ladakh, established under the University of Ladakh Act, 2018. It will be a cluster university, comprising degree colleges from Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi.

Furthermore, through digital connectivity, foundation stones of 54 new model degree colleges will be laid, as also for 11 professional colleges and one women's university spread across the country. Six model degree colleges, 66 entrepreneurship, innovation and career hubs will also be set up.

Modi will also dedicate the University Institute of Engineering & Technology at Kathua to the nation, before laying the foundation stone for the construction of transit accommodation of migrant employees in the Valley. Modi is also expected to declare 100 per cent electrification of households in Jammu and Kashmir through the 'Saubhagya' scheme.

A hydroelectric project will be launched, and another one inaugurated, while the PM will also dedicate to the nation a 220 KV Srinagar-Leh transmission system. Moreover, foundation stones would also be laid for bridges and projects aimed at reducing river pollution in the Valley.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a new terminal building at the Leh airport, and then interact with students from across the country in Srinagar. He would also interact with newly elected sarpanches.

