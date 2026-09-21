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‘Start from Mundra, not Punjab’: Arvind Kejriwal’s fresh attack on BJP’s anti-drug campaign

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched an attack on the BJP over its Punjab anti-drug campaign, targeting Gujarat’s Mundra Port. Here's what Kejriwal said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

‘Start from Mundra, not Punjab’: Arvind Kejriwal’s fresh attack on BJP’s anti-drug campaign
Kejriwal targets Mundra Port over Punjab drugs. (Pic Credits: Instagram/arvindkejriwal)
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its anti-drug campaign in Punjab. He said that the fight against drugs should begin from Gujarat's Mundra Port instead of Punjab, launching an attack on the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' campaign ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections.

Kejriwal targets Mundra Port

Taking to his X handle, Kejriwal reshared a video post shared by BJP's president Nitin Nabin and wrote, ''The fight against drugs should not begin from Punjab, but from Mundra Port. If you care even a tiny bit about Punjab, then stop the drugs coming from Gujarat.''

What is BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'?

The BJP launched a 13-day statewide anti-drug campaign in Punjab on September 18 from Pathankot, featuring four separate yatras, and is scheduled to cover 4,000 kilometres across all 117 Assembly constituencies before concluding in Jalandhar on September 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address the concluding rally on September 30.

Launching the campaign, Nitin Nabin shared a video wherein he said, ''The Prime Minister had sent me a message that this fight against drugs should begin from the soil of Punjab, because the youth of my Punjab, the future of my Punjab, is in danger.''

AAP vs BJP over Punjab's drug issue

The drug issue in Punjab has been a major point of confrontation between political parties over the years. Since the Assembly Elections in the state are on the verge of being held, the issue has again taken the front seat in the political discourse, with the BJP and AAP blaming each other over the inflow of drugs in the state and the government's efforts to tackle it.

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